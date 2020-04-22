Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,698.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $602,277.27 and $51,698.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,944,686 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

