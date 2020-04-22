Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 3,876,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. Generac has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $6,203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

