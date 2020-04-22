General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 76,547,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,061,734. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

