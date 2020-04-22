Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $155,566.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00010654 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.02698531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ovis, IDEX, Hotbit, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

