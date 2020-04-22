Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

G stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. 40,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $0. Assetmark bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $0. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

