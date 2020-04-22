Gladstone Capital (GLAD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

4/15/2020 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

4/8/2020 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

4/2/2020 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

