Global Investors Fundamental Buys 3,364 Shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 147,024 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $698,364.00.

1347 Property Insurance stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

