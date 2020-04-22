Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 406.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,527 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.36% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,133,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

