Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $505,144,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

