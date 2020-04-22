Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.05.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.80.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 501,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

