Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Star Resources’ earnings. Golden Star Resources reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Star Resources.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ GSS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 1,033,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,414. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

