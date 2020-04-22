Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $175.98. 2,313,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

