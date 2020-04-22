Gordon Haskett Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.60. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.