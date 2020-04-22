Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. 413,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

