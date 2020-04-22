Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.15. The company had a trading volume of 202,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

