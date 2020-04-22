Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 9,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,553. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

