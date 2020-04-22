Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 1,676,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

