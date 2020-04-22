Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.79 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006667 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, TradeOgre and Bisq. Grin has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $44.79 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000851 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 39,870,300 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit, TradeOgre, LBank, KuCoin and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

