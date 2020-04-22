Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,567,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798,520. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

