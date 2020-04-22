Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.20 on Wednesday, reaching $280.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,636. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

