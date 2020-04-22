Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 11,715,681 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

