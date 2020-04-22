Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

SWKS traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. 2,271,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,035. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

