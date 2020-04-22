Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.08. 824,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

