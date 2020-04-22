Harbour Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,860 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Apple makes up 3.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average is $275.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

