Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.32% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HE opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

