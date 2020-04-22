Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,901. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.