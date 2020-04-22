Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,726,000 after buying an additional 428,666 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,083,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after buying an additional 296,832 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 777,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 380,010 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 906,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

