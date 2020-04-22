Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 993 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,693. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

