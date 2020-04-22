Head-To-Head Review: Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) and CENTRICA PLC/S (NYSE:CPYYY)

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) and CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share. CENTRICA PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. CENTRICA PLC/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Generacion Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and CENTRICA PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82% CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enel Generacion Chile and CENTRICA PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A CENTRICA PLC/S 1 5 3 0 2.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and CENTRICA PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A CENTRICA PLC/S $28.95 billion 0.08 -$1.31 billion $0.37 4.22

Enel Generacion Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CENTRICA PLC/S.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Generacion Chile beats CENTRICA PLC/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

