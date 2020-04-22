Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 9,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,765. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $953.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

