HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lowered its position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the quarter. HMN Financial comprises 7.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 9.27% of HMN Financial worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMNF shares. ValuEngine upgraded HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 2,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. HMN Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.36.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

