HNP Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 252.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.