HNP Capital LLC Purchases 25,661 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 848.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after buying an additional 425,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Paychex by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,612. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

