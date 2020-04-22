HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,906 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $5,581,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded up $10.26 on Wednesday, reaching $266.76. 2,008,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.38. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

