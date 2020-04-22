HNP Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,507. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

