HNP Capital LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 825,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

