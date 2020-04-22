HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

