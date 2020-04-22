HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 221,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 208,269 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $121.57. 1,830,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,761. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

