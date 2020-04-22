Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Hubbell worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

