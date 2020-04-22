Huber Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 19,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 193,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,112,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 269.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

