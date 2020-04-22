Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.69.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. The firm has a market cap of $781.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.