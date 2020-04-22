Hyperion Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001851 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.02703230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00220127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00059231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.