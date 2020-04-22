IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market. During the last week, IG Gold has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $578,668.37 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

