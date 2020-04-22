INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGIY shares. ValuEngine raised INGENICO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

INGIY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 7,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.13. INGENICO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

