Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 6,011,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811,156. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

