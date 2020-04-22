Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

