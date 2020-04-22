Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Intuit by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Intuit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.70 on Wednesday, hitting $263.85. 1,257,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

