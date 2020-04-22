Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 11.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, reaching $210.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,137,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,030,168. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.