Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

4/16/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

4/14/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/25/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

3/6/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

3/6/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/4/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

2/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,482. The stock has a market cap of $432.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.17%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

