Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 296,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 113,847 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $116,000.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,854.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Snap by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $42,311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Snap by 13,730.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,320,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.